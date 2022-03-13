13-year-old behind the wheel of truck that hit USW van in “mass casualty accident”

During a briefing today by the National Transportation Safety Board team assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety with the investigation of the crash that killed nine people, a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that collided with the University of the Southwest van that was carrying the girl’s and boy’s golf team.

In the briefing officials stated the teen was driving when the left tire blew out. It was noted this was a spare tire and the truck was going at a high rate of speed. The NTSB also noted several of the students in the van were not wearing seatbelts and one van passenger was ejected. During this mass casualty accident, the two people in the truck were killed, along with seven in the van. Two of the van passengers were transported to a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries. Both vehicles caught fire and despite efforts to get people out of the van, the fire was too hot.

The NTSB said the severity of the accident lead to their involvement. Watch the NTSB briefing on the News West 9 You Tube channel.

