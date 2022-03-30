1943 Bowie basketball tournament recap

During the next 12 months, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

This month includes a Bowie basketball tournament preview and results from playing in a previous one from the same paper that shows just who the Jackrabbits were playing against during the early 1940s.

December 24, 1943, The Bowie News

Headline: Basketball Team To Play in Dallas During Christmas Holidays

The Bowie High Scholl basketball team will play the winner of the Adamson-Plano game in their first contest in the High School Invitation meet during the Christmas holidays. The tournament will begin on the day December 28 and the finals will be played Friday night, December 31. Bowie will play their first game Wednesday at 2:50.

The tournament is the largest in the state and this year the directors are expecting the fastest meet in the history of the tournament. Bowie with Waco. Sunset of Dallas and Gladewater are expected to reach the semi-finals. Ben Wheeler from Van Zandt County is the dark horse of the meet.

The following teams have entered the meet: Dallas Technical, Dallas Jesuit, North Dallas, Garland, Dallas Adamson, Plano, Forres, Ft. Worth Paschal, Ben Wheeler, Waco, Bowie, Blossom, Denton, Arlington Heights (Ft. Worth), Sunset (Dallas), Mineola, Athens, Grand Prairie, Woodrow Wilson, Amon Carter (Ft. Worth), Boles Home of Greenville, Highland Park, Arlington and Gladewater.

Headline: Jackrabbits Defeated by Waco Tigers In Forth Worth

The Bowie High School Jackrabbits won their way to the finals of the Amon Carter Riverside Basketball tournament at Fort Worth last week-end, but fell before the towering Waco Tigers in the final game 35 to 28.

Bowie passed the first round with a hard earned 29 to 27 victory over the defending class B state champion Slidell team from Wise County. The Jackrabbits roundly outplayed their opponent but were missing their close shots at the basket. Weber, as six-foot-three all-state center led the Slidell team in their effort to remain in the meet.

Bowie decisively drubbed the Polytechnic High Cagers in the second round 33 to 14.

This game was featured by the stellar defensive work of Paul Garrett of Bowie. Garrett held Peacock, Poly’s great scorer to one field basket after he had scored 17 points against the Arlington team in the first round of play. Jim Williams scored 18 points in this contest.

Bowie downed the host team, Riverside, in the semi-finals by a wide margin of 41 to 25. The entire Jackrabbit squad of twelve players took part in the contest. Riverside had reached the semi-finals with wins over the Denton Bronchos and the Arlington Heights basketeers.

Waco reached the finals with wins over Ft. Worth Technical and North Dallas Bulldogs after getting a bye in the first round of play.

The finals Saturday night were both well played games. North Dallas won third place from Riverside before Waco won first place from Bowie in the closing game of the meet. Williams of Bowie was tournament high scorer with 48 points and Garrett of Bowie was second with 38.