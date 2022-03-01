1A girls basketball all-district selections

The district 22-1A girl’s basketball all-district selections have been out for a few weeks.

Girls from all of the area schools were honored in their selections.

Participants from the top two teams in the district Midway and Slidell flooded the superlatives and first team selections, but some local girls were honored in those spots.

Freshman Sadie Weaver from Gold-Burg earned newcomer of the year and senior teammate Kelly Contreras earned first team honors. Bellevue senior lead guard Austin Ford also broke into the first team selection to break up all of the girls from Midway and Slidell.

The second team was where more of the area players were honored. Prairie Valley had senior post player Emily Carpenter along with sisters Carmen and Makaylee Gomez.

From Forestburg senior guard Faith Moore and freshman Braylee Brile were named to the second team. Saint Jo had Elaina Everson and Kyler Dunn named to the team.

Bellevue had Cirstin Allen and Callie Martin named to the second team.

Honorable mention nods included a long list of area players. Gold-Burg had Sierra Weaver along with Sadie and Shadie Whitaker. Saint Jo had Krista Reeves, Taylor Patrick, Aubrey Morman and Kayden Skidmore named honorable mention.

Prairie Valley named Karagan Ritchie and Jaylie O’Neal to the honorable mention team. Bellevue had its final two starters Grace Martin and Patience Ramsey named honorable mention.

To see the full list for all of the teams pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.