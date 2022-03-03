3A girls basketball all-district list released

The all-district lists for both Bowie and Nocona girl’s basketball teams were released last week now that all teams are out of the playoffs.

With the Lady Indians finishing first and the Lady Rabbits finishing third in the district standings, both were well represented in the selections.

Nocona point guard Megyn Meekins was named the district’s most valuable player as she led the Lady Indians in both points and assists as only a freshman.

For Bowie, both of its two leading guards earned district superlative honors.

Taygon Jones was named the district’s defensive MVP while Maddie Mandela was named the district offensive MVP.

For Nocona, the rest of its starting lineup was named to the district’s first team. Karlee Brown, Stephany Gutierrez, Raylee Sparkman and Skyler Smith all contributed something different in the team first approach to how the team scored this season.

Second team selections went to the Lady Rabbit’s starting wing Addie Farris and Lady Indian Sydnee Mowry who was the first player off the bench.

Honorable mention selections from Bowie went to starting post players Macon Chambers and Landrie Preuninger as well as valuable bench players Neely Price and Ziba Robbins.

To see the full list for both teams, including the all academic awards, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.