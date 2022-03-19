By BARBARA GREEN

It is one of those massive tragedies that touches the nation, the deaths of nine people in a two-vehicle accident; however, the loss of so many young lives came home to Nocona with the death of 2021 graduate Laci Stone in this crash.

The 18-year-old was attending the University of the Southwest and playing golf for the school. She along with six of her golf teammates from the girl’s and boy’s teams and the head coach, lost their lives in the crash outside Andrews, TX.

Two team members were hospitalized in a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries after being airlifted from the scene. Two people from the other vehicle, driver Henrich Siemens, 38, Seminole, and a 13-year-old boy also were killed.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board conducted a press conference Thursday reporting the 13-year-old boy was driving the Dodge pickup when it crashed into the van.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the early investigation revealed the truck had a spare tire with a steel rim in place of its left front tire. That tire seemed to have failed, causing the truck to swerve in front of the van. The truck also was said to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

The NTSB staff noted several of the students in the van were not wearing seatbelts and at least one van passenger was ejected. Both vehicles caught fire and DPS reports several people tried to get people out of the van but the fire was too hot.

Those killed from USW included Coach Tyler James, 26; Laci Stone, 18; Mauricio Sanchez, 19; Travis Garcia, 19; Jackson Zinn, 22; Karisa Raines, 21 and Tiago Sousa, 18. The two surviving golf team members, Hayden Underhill and Dayton Price are recovering and stable at a Lubbock hospital according to USW officials.

Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News as friends and former coaches remember Laci Stone.

The Laci Stone Memorial Fund has been set up at several local banks including First State Bank, Legend Bank and Wells Fargo. There also is a Venmo account set up under Chelsi Stone @lovelikelaci.

A gofundme account also has been set up as Laci Stone Memorial at https://gofund.me/c425161f.