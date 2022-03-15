April 30, 1934 – March 12, 2022

SUNSET – Barbara June Shriver, 87 of Sunset, TX, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. March 17 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Charles Reed and Robert Knight officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 16 at the White Family Funeral Home.

Barbara was born April 30, 1934 in Mediapolis, IA to M. Leo and Anna Mae (Martin) Blake. As a young girl she was raised on farm in Iowa, before moving to California and graduating from high school San Mateo in 1952.

After high school she then moved back to Iowa, and married George “Babe” Shriver on Nov. 5, 1953 in Nashua, IA. Barbara worked alongside her husband Babe as a bookkeeper, and they owned and operated Sander & Shriver Trucking for 18 years, as well as Le Hi’s restaurant in Clarence, IA for eight years.

The couple then settled in Sunset in 1984, and Barbara went to work as a bookkeeper for Rater Fertilizer, and retired from Rater Proctor Fertilizer in May of 2021. Barbara will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George “Babe” Shriver and eight siblings.

Barbara is survived by her children Murray Shriver and wife Darlene, McAlester, OK, Marty Shriver and wife Mary, Sunset and Michelle Shriver, Sunset; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

