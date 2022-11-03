March 16, 1928 – March 8, 2022

BOWIE – Billie Fern Zahn Rolls, 93, former resident of Bowie, passed away on March 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will take place on March 15, in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Burial will follow at Tage Cemetery in Bowie.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on March 15, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Billie was born March 16, 1928 to Lonnie Roy “Jack” Zahn and Alice Odessa Cagle Zahn, both of Montague County. She is the granddaughter of Carl and Nettie Zahn, longtime residents of Montague County.

On May 18, 1945, Billie married L.C. Rolls in Waurika, OK and the couple lived together in Duncan, OK and then Bowie for 61 years until L.C.’s passing.

Billie loved to cook. Tell her you were coming to visit and she would make enough to feed an army. She was known for making a delicious German chocolate cake. She loved to play cards and marble games with her family; she especially loved to win. After her husband retired, they spent many summers in Bowie in their camper visiting with family, fishing, and taking care of the grandkids. They moved to Bowie after a few years to be closer to family. She loved to tell stories of family vacations and her time growing up.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Clyde (L.C.) Rolls, her parents, and her brothers Paul Raymond Zahn and Wayne Zahn.

Billie is survived by her two daughters, Shelia Sanders, Westminster, CO and Sherry Hall and her husband Bob, San Antonio. She was called Nana by her four grandchildren, Kari Zike, Indianapolis, IN, Todd Sanders and his wife Fran, Fuquay-Varina, NC, Kristen Coulter and her husband, Rob, Waxhaw, NC, and Traci Hall of San Antonio. She was called Sweet Nana by her four great-granddaughters, Lauren, Madison, Brooke and Ashley; a great-grandson, Austin; three great-great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Louise Zahn, Pasadena and, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her niece Alisha Pounds and family took care of her in her final years.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

