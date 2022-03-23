BISD considers 3rd grade move; may hire new football coach

Bowie School Board Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 24 to discuss plans on relocating the third grade and adding three instructional positions at the elementary and intermediate.

The board began discussing adding staff and moving third graders at last month’s meeting, and the staff was expected to offer a plan for consideration possibly moving the grade back to the intermediate campus.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss an athletic director/head football coach. Last month Cory Mandrell resigned effective at the end of the year. Any action would be taken back in open session.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said there were more than 60 applicants providing a deep pool of professionals to consider.

The list was narrowed down and interviews have been conducted. Enlow hopes to make a recommendation Thursday.

In the superintendent’s report, Blake Enlow will give an administration building update and ask the board to set a meeting date to review construction manager at-risk proposals for that project.