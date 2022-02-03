Bowie AD Mandrel resigns

Bowie Super Intendent Blake Enlow said Friday after Thursday’s board meeting, when discussing administrative contracts, athletic director and head football coach Cory Mandrell announced his resignation the previous week.

The job posting was put up on Friday morning.

Mandrell has served as Bowie’s AD and football coach since taking the job in May 2019. He had a record of 6-24 in his three seasons heading the football program in a district that featured state power Brock and several strong playoff teams.

“Over the last three years, I have grown personally and professionally with the challenging obstacles we faced as a district,” Mandrell said. “I would like to thank Mr. Enlow for the opportunity to serve the student-athletes of Bowie Independent School District. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to work in a district was closer to my three sons in Denison. My family and I are excited for our next chapter in Texas High School football.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.