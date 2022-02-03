Bowie baseball beats Graham, Denison JV on Monday

After not playing a full week due to the weather, the Bowie Jackrabbits were back in action on Monday playing a double-header.

The Jackrabbits won both games against Graham (3-1) and Denison’s JV (17-3) ahead what is planned to be a busy week.

The game against the Steers was a pitchers’ duel. Both starting pitchers, Bowie’s Kawlyer Swearingin and Graham’s Ryan Grimsey allowed no runs through the first four innings.

The Steers had the best chance to score in the second inning. With a runner on second base, a ground ball up the center looked like it might score the runner. Jackrabbit centerfielder Zach Gilmore threw the ball home and catcher Devin Melton had time to make the play at the plate for the third out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Logan Hutson got on base with a one out double. Gilmore followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Kynan DeMoss then flew out to right field, but it was deep enough for Hutson to score and break the scoreless game.

Bowie added two more runs in the sixth inning. Troy Kesey and Swearingin got on base with a single and a drawn walk. Following a ground out that moved both runners into scoring position, Jake Fallis and Hutson followed with back-to-back singles that drove in both runners to make it 3-0 heading into the final inning.

Following a single and a double, a wild pitch allowed one run to score for the Steers. With two more walks, the bases were loaded up with two outs.

Richey came in for relief and his one pitch was popped up to centerfield for the final out of the game.

The Jackrabbits won 3-1.

The second game of the night was a different story playing 5A Denison’s JV team. Bowie scored in every inning of the five that were played. The team finished with 10 hits, drew eight walks, had three hit batters while taking advantage of the Yellow Jackets five fielding errors.

Hutson led the team by driving in three runners. Sanders had a team high three hits while driving in two while Tucker Jones also drove in two runners.

On the mound, Fallis got the start and pitched three innings, giving up three runs while striking out two and walking three.

Richey came in for relief again and pitched the rest of the way, striking out four and giving up one hit and one walk.

