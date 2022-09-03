Bowie baseball goes 4-1 at first tournament

The Bowie Jackrabbits went 4-1 in the weekend’s hosted American Cancer Society tournament.

The Jackrabbits got wins against Muenster, Southwest Christian, Sanger and Alvord while a losing a close one against Peaster.

Bowie’s first game against Muenster saw the Jackrabbits get out to a good start. Troy Kesey and Zach Gilmore both hit a RBI singles and a wild pitch allowed Bowie to score three runs in the first inning.

The Hornets cut the lead to one run in the fourth inning, but an RBI from Colton Richey followed.

The fifth inning ended up being the final one and the Jackrabbits pulled away with an RBI double from Tucker Jones and a two-run home run from Cade Thompson. Bowie won the game 7-2.

Richey pitched all five innings and allowed six hits and one earned run while strike out three and walking three.

The next game that same day was against private school Southwest Christian, who were state-runners up last year.

It was scoreless for the first three innings until Devin Melton drove in a run a run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Thompson then hit a groundball to the shortstop who committed an error that allowed another run to score.

In the fifth inning, Logan Hutson drove in two more runs on a single to left field. The Eagles cut the lead to one in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single and a two-run home run, but the Jackrabbits held on to win 4-3.

Carson Sanders pitched all seven innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs while striking out five.

Friday was not a good day for Bowie against Peaster. The Greyhounds scored two runs in the first inning two in the fourth inning to take the lead 4-0.

The Jackrabbits scored on run in the fourth by loading the bases and Hutson getting hit by a pitch. Kynan DeMoss drove in another run in the fifth inning on a single, but it would not be enough. Peaster won 4-2.

Hutson started the game on the mound and pitched 3.2 innings while allowing four runs on three hits, six walk and striking out three. Jake Fallis came in to pitch the final 2.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out two. The team left 11 base runners stranded.

Saturday proved to be a good day for Bowie.

The Jackrabbits run-ruled Sanger 15-0 in three and half innings. DeMoss and Kesey both led the team with three RBIs. DeMoss and Kawlyer Swearingin both hit home runs in the game while Kesey hit a triple.

Swearingin also pitched all four innings allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six.

Bowie’s next game against Alvord was a bit more challenging.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning. Richey hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in the run.

The Jackrabbits then scored four runs in the second inning. Swearingin drew a walk with a bases loaded and A.J. Whatly was then hit by a pitch to drive in runs. Swearingin would later score on a wild pitch and Whatley would score on a passed ball to give Bowie a 5-1 lead.

The Bulldogs would the cut the lead to one in the fourth inning, but the Jackrabbits would hold on to win after five innings 5-4.

It was not the prettiest game with only three hits from the team and pitchers Melton, Fallis and Swearingin combining for nine walks, but Bowie found a way to win.

