Bowie baseball loses to Jacksoboro; softball loses at Holliday

Baseball

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough district game against Jacksboro on Monday.

The Tigers won 8-6 after getting out to a big lead in the first two innings.

The Jackrabbits were feeling confident coming into the game following a good run at the Walker Stallcup tournament.

Jacksboro split the two games last season against Bowie so it was going to be a big game no matter what.

The Tigers made a statement in the opening inning though. A single, a walk and an error loaded the bases up. With two outs, a two RBI single was followed up by a two RBI double. A flyball to right field produced an error to allow another run to score before the Jackrabbits got out three, but the Tigers led 5-0.

A leadoff single in the second inning for Jacksboro proved troublesome. Following a steal and a groundout to get the runner on third, an error at third base allowed the runner to score and make it 6-0.

Bowie tightened up its defense in the next two innings and got its first run across the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Leadoff hitter Troy Kesey was able to reach first thanks to a dropped third strike. Two wild pitches followed that led Kesey advance to third base. Kynan DeMoss then hit a fly ball to left field that produced an error, but allowed Kesey to score.

Jacksboro got the run back in the fifth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out and hit a sacrifice fly to score one to make it 7-1.

The Jackrabbits bats were hitting now though. Cade Thompson led off and got hit by a pitch. Colton Richey then hit a double to drive Thompson in.

The next two batters got out and base runner A.J. Whately advanced to third on a passed ball. Carson Sanders drove him in on a single. An error fielding the ball allowed him to reach third base. A wild pitch later allowed Sanders to score and cut the lead to 7-4 before the third out.

The Tigers’ bats could not be silenced. In the top of the sixth inning, a one out double and single put runners at the corners. Another sacrifice fly allowed one run to score and up the lead to 8-4.

Outside of a drawn walk with one out, Bowie did not have an answer with its bats and the game moved to the final inning.

The Jackrabbits limited Jacksboro to a two out double that did not lead to anything before heading into their final at bats down four runs.

Brody Armstrong led off and got on second base thanks to an error on the throw to first base. A strikeout and a groundout followed that moved him to third base, but got Bowie down to its last out.

Kesey drove him in with a single. Jake Fallis followed with a single to left field.

An error by the outfielder allowed Kesey to score and Fallis to reach second base.

Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the game. Jacksoboro won 8-6.

Softball

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough game at Holliday on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles won 15-0 in four innings due to run-rule.

The Lady Rabbits were hoping to compete well after coming off two district losses where they played good at the beginning and the end.

On Tuesday there was not much good to take away.

Kenzie Short led off for Bowie and drew a walk in the game’s first at-bat. That would be the Lady Rabbits only base runner the rest of the game.

Holliday scored three or more runs in each of the four innings, thanks to wracking up 17 hits and Bowie committing five fielding errors.

Then again, the Lady Eagles are coming off a season where they made a run to the state tournament and are ranked in the state.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.