Bowie baseball wins big at City View while softball struggles

Baseball

The Bowie Jackrabbits walloped City View on the road Friday night after almost a week of not playing.

The Jackrabbits won 18-0 coming off the bye-game, winning in five innings due to run-rule.

Bowie last played the previous weekend at a tournament in Graham to try and stay sharp the second half of spring break. The extra time off must have done good as well since the Jackrabbits came out swinging.

In the top of the first inning Carson Sanders drove in a run with a single. Jake Fallis followed by driving in a run on a groundout. Kynan DeMoss then hit a fly ball to right field that induced an error that scored another run. Colton Richey then drove him in on a single to make it 4-0.

Cade Thompson got the start on the mound and struck out two of the three batters he faced as the game moved to the second inning.

Devin Melton drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Sanders would score on a passed ball and DeMoss followed with an RBI double to make it 7-0.

Thompson again struck out two batters, but also walked one with the one out. The base runner never advanced as the game moved to the third inning.

Brody Armstrong drove in a run grounding out to the shortstop. Tucker Jones later drove in a run on a single. Sanders then drove him in with a double to make the score 10-0.

Thompson struck out the side to advance the game into the fourth inning.

Armstrong would hit a double with the bases loaded that drove in two runs. Thompson followed it up with another double that drove in one run. Sanders would hit a sacrifice fly to score one more run to make it 14-0.

The Mustangs got their first hit of the game with a leadoff single. Thompson would then strike out the next three batters and the base runner would again be stranded at first base.

In the fifth inning, Kawlyer Swearingin drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Logan Hutson followed with a double that drove in a run.

Armstrong hit a groundball that induced an error that allowed another run to score. Two batters later Melton drove in a run with a single to make the score 18-0.

Melton came in to get the save on the mound. City View was able to get two base hits in the inning to try and stave off the end of the game. Melton was able to strike out three batters in the inning to end the game.

Bowie won 18-0.

Softball

After more than a week since the Bowie Lady Rabbits last game, the team lost at City View on Friday.

The Lady Mustangs won 12-1 in four and half innings due to run-rule.

Bowie was rusty game wise since it had last played earlier the week of spring break. City View proved to be too much from the beginning.

The Lady Mustangs scored four runs in the first inning, adding one more in the second to go up 5-0. In the fourth inning City View would score seven runs to go up 12-0.

The Lady Rabbits would need to score three or more runs to be able to continue the game past the fifth inning.

Maddie Mandela led off by getting on second base thanks to an error.

Following a strikeout, Kaylie Kinney hit a groundball single to left field that allowed Mandela to come in and score a run.

Kenzie Short followed by drawing a walk. Rylie Vieth followed with a groundball to first base that caused an error and allowed her to get on base.

With the bases loaded and only one out, it looked good that Bowie would be able to score two more runs or more.

Unfortunately, the next two batters grounded out for outs two and three to end the game. City View won 12-1.

