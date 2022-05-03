Bowie Council tables energy retrofit proposal

By BARBARA GREEN

Despite a lengthy examination of an energy retrofit project presented by Honeywell, the Bowie City Council opted to table the proposal to allow for more time to review the specifics.

Discussion of the program has been in the works for the last few months with the council having an initial brief meeting with one Honeywell staffer with plans to have a workshop for further explanation. The workshop did not take place as the council did not have a quorum. Mayor Gaylynn Burris returned the topic to the regular agenda.

Ryan Richardson of Honeywell Building Solutions told the council the company focuses on government energy performance contracts which packages up new equipment and control systems into one program that can be financed. The performance comes in the form of reduced energy use and maintenance costs, which are used to pay for the financing and remain in the budget.

