Bowie Council to receive outside audit

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. March 28 with several financial topics leading the agenda.

The 2020-21 outside audit will be presented by staff from Mathis, West and Huffines of Wichita Falls. The discussion of implementing credit card fees for city bills also will return to the agenda for additional discussion.

Three planning and zoning commission requests for replats will be offered to the council for action. The Selma Park host contract also will be reviewed.

In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will report on last week’s tornado, bid opening on the Ussery sewer line replacement and the pending budget process.