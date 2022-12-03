Bowie economic development leaders attend national institute for training

Economic and community development representatives from across the nation participated in the Texas Community Development Institute Feb. 28-March 3 in Houston including two local community development officials.
Among those completing year two and year one of the three-year program were Bowie Economic Development Executive Director Janis Crawley and Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller.

The four-day course was at Lone Star College-System Office The Woodlands and included some 50 sessions facilitated by more than 30 practitioners on such topics as Community and Economic Development Practice, Developing a Workforce, Community Strategic Visioning and Planning, Identifying Stakeholders and Community Assessments.

(Left) Janis Crawley and Cindy Roller, both economic development leaders from Bowie attend the Texas Community Development Institute last week. (Courtesy photo)

