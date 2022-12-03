Bowie economic development leaders attend national institute for training

Economic and community development representatives from across the nation participated in the Texas Community Development Institute Feb. 28-March 3 in Houston including two local community development officials.

Among those completing year two and year one of the three-year program were Bowie Economic Development Executive Director Janis Crawley and Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller.

The four-day course was at Lone Star College-System Office The Woodlands and included some 50 sessions facilitated by more than 30 practitioners on such topics as Community and Economic Development Practice, Developing a Workforce, Community Strategic Visioning and Planning, Identifying Stakeholders and Community Assessments.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.