Bowie finishes second in region, qualifies three for state; Nocona qualifies one for state

The Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed at the regional meet in Decatur on Friday.

The Jackrabbit team finished second overall and had three lifters qualify for the state meet. The Indians finished tied for eighth place and had one lifter qualify for the state meet.

Bowie had five lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes and score points toward the team total.

Coleton Price won the super heavy weight class with a total of 1,615 pounds lifted, which was the second highest total at the meet regardless of weight class. Price’s 725 pound squat lift was more than anyone else’s at the meet.

Bryan Arellano won the 275 pound weight class with a total of 1,565 pounds. His 425 pound bench press was more than any other lifter at the meet.

The Jackrabbits’ other state qualifier was Cooper McShan who finished second in the 132 pound weight class by lifting 950 total pounds.

Colton Covington (123) and Johnny Arenas (198) added to the team’s total as both finished fifth in their weight classes.

Those two points added to the team’s 21 points and allowed Bowie to finish ahead of City View and just behind Bells in the team standings.

Nocona’s Miguel Olivares qualified for state. He finished second in the 123 pound weight class by lifting a total of 870 pounds.

Teammates Nicky Diaz (114 pounds) and Dorian Ellis (132 pounds) both finished fourth in their weight classes to add to the team total. Nocona’s nine points tied them with Whitesboro for eighth place.

The state meet is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on March 26 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three of the lifts, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.