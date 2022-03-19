Bowie girls compete at state meet

The Bowie girls powerlifting team had seven compete at the state meet in Corpus Christi on Thursday.

While none came away with an individual medal that scored the team points, it was a big accomplishment for so many to qualify in the first place.

Of the seven girls, only one had qualified and competed at the state meet in the past.

Kerstin Wolfe had qualified the previous two years. The first time saw the meet indefinitely cancelled the literal day before due to COVID-19.

Last year’s meet ended for her in the first event when a controversial re-racking in the squat rack led to her being disqualified.

In her last meet, the senior was finally able to both compete against the best in the state and finish her lifts.

Wolfe’s 900 pound total was the highest of any Lady Rabbit lifter at the state meet. This allowed her to finish ninth in the 181 pound weight class.

Traycee Stewart and Kinley Russell had the highest finishes in their weight classes with both finishing in eighth place. Russell lifted 705 pounds in the 132 class while Stewart lifted 475 pounds in the 97 class.

Katie Boyles finished 10th in the 198 pound class, lifting 800 pounds total. Laisha Johnson tied for 11th place in the 114 class as she lifted 645 total pounds.

Ashley Aguirre finished 11th in the 165 pound weight class as she lifted 780 pounds. Jordan Vaught finished 13th in the 220 class while lifting 690 pounds.

