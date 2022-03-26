Bowie golf teams play well at Baird

The Bowie golf teams competed well at the Shady Oaks course in Baird this week.

The boy’s team finished third overall while the girls did well despite being one player short of competing as a team.

The boy’s team was led by Zac Harris who shot an 82 which tied him for third place individually. Unfortunately, he lost a one hole playoff for the bronze medal.

Teammates Cy Egenbacher (84) and Andrew Sandhoff (85) were not far behind. Hunter Lea (95) and Hunter Duke (103) rounded out the scoring.

For the girls team, Halle Duvall and Neely Price both shot 109 to lead the team.

Rylie Vieth was not far behind shooting 113. Hadlee Jones finished with 131.

The district tournament is scheduled for next week on March 30 at the River Creek golf course in Burkburnett.