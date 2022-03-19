Bowie golf wins at Jacksboro

The Bowie golf teams competed at Jacksboro earlier this week and did well overall.

The boy’s team finished in first place while the girl’s lone player, Halle Duvall, finished second overall while shooting a 97.

The boy’s team top player at the tournament was Cy Egenbacher, who finished in third place while shooting 85. His teammates were not far behind as Zac Harris shot 86, Hunter Lea shot 88, Andrew Sandhoff shot 89 and Hunter Duke shot 91.

The Jackrabbit’s had enough to play a second team with several that also shot well. Hunter Fluitt shot 89, Kaden Berry shot 93, Cade Curry shot 103, Bayler Swint 109 and Colby Miller 113.