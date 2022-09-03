Bowie hosts second Rhonda’s Relays

Bowie hosted its Rhonda’s Relays track meet on Thursday that had 12 schools compete.

The Lady Rabbit team finished second overall and only one point behind first place Boyd.

Bowie girl’s standouts included Anahi Perez finishing first in the 100 meter hurdles event and the 4×100 meter relay team finishing first.

Other top finishers who contributed towards the team’s total included: Perez finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles; Neely Price finishing second in the high jump and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles; the 4×200 meter relay team finishing third; Laisha Johnson finishing third in the 400 meter race; Taygon Jones finishing fourth in the 100 meter race; Samantha Clark finishing fifth in both the 800 and 1600 meter races and Ziba Robbins finishing sixth in the 200 meter race and the 4×400 team finishing sixth overall.

The Nocona Lady Indians finished fifth overall at the meet and also had several standouts. Graci Brown won both the 200 and 400 meter races while finishing second in the long jump.

Allie Brown finished second in the 3200 meter race and fourth in the 1600 meters.

Raylee Sparkman finished fourth in the 400 meter race while Jayce Rose finished fourth in the 800 meters. Avery Crutsinger finished fifth in the discus and sixth in the 300 meter hurdles.

The Bowie boy’s team finished fourth overall and got most of its scoring from field events.

Coleton Price finished second in the shot put and sixth in the discus. Tucker Jones finished second in the long jump.

Aiden Lawhorn finished third in the high jump. Johnnie Arenas finished fourth in the shot put.

Sebastian Martinez finished fifth in the 800 meter race. Jaxson Johnston and Brody Armstrong finished fifth and sixth in the high jump. The teams only relay team in the meet, competing in the 4×200 meter relay, finished fifth overall.

The Nocona Indians team finished tied for ninth overall.

The team’s top finisher was Caden Gaston who finished second in the triple jump. Michael Wetmore would go on to finish sixth in the long jump.

The Indians only running event were the 4×100 and the 4×400 meter relay teams, who finished sixth and third overall.

Times and distances for varsity competitors from Bowie and Nocona who finished among the top six are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.