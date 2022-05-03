Bowie, Nocona boy powerlifting teams compete well at Chico

Both Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed at Chico on Saturday in the final regular meet of the season.

The Jackrabbit team was able to tie for first place overall with Alvord while the Indians finished in fifth place.

Bowie had 11 lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes and score points towards the team total. Four of the lifters ended up winning their weight classed.

Coleton Price won the super heavy weight division and his total weight lifted 1,580 pounds were more than any other lifter at the meet.

Teammate Bryan Arellano was right behind him. His 1,565 total was good for him to win the 275 pound weight class.

Jakson Hofbauer won the 242 pound weight class with a total of 1,340 pounds. Colton Covington won the 123 pound weight class with a total of 835 pounds.

Other Jackrabbit lifters who finished in the top of their weight classes included Cooper McShan (second) in 132, Johnny Arenas (second) in 198, Gabe Arencibia (second) in 275, James Allison (third) in 132, Trevor Hopson (third) in 165 and Colby Price (third) in 198.

For Nocona, all six of its lifters ended up finishing between third or fifth in their weight classes.

Nicky Diaz and Miguel Olivares both finished third in their weight classes.

Olivares lifted a total of 880 pounds while competing in the 132 pound weight class.

Diaz lifted 615 pounds while competing in the 114 pound weight class.

Dorian Ellis (132), Landon Wilson (181) and Johnny Stone (198) all finished fourth in their weight classes.

Michael Wetmore ended up finishing fifth overall in the 165 pound weight class in his first meet of the season.

The regional qualifier is scheduled for March 11 at Alvord.

The top two finishers in each weight class will be guaranteed a spot at the state meet.

Only the top third place finisher in the state will get the final spot.

To see results for all of the Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three of their lifts, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.