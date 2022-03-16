Bowie softball loses

After starting out district play with a win, the Bowie Lady Rabbits lost their next two district games.

Henrietta beat them on the road on Saturday 17-7 and Jacksboro won 12-4 on Monday.

The game against the Lady Cats was rescheduled for Saturday due to the weather on Friday. Coming off a big win where Bowie scored a lot of runs in its win against Nocona, the Lady Rabbits started the game on the right foot.

Stephanie Allen hit an RBI triple in the first inning and would later score on a passed ball to put Bowie up 2-0. The Lady Cats would tie the score in the same inning before a scoreless second inning.

In innings three, four and five Henrietta would score nine runs to take control of the game. Bowie answered back in the sixth inning.

Allen drove in a run with a single. Katie Boyles followed with an RBI single. Later in the inning Addie Farris drove in two runs with a triple. She would later score on a passed ball to cut the lead down to 11-7.

Unfortunately, Bowie’s defense could not feed off the momentum change. Henrietta scored six runs to end the game one inning early due to run-rule as the Lady Cats won 17-7.

Allen and Farris both led the team with two RBIs each while both also hit triples in the game.

The defense was not good as the team committed six fielding errors. Of the nine runs given up by starting pitcher Kaylie Kinney in the first three innings, only two were earned. Sadie Britt came in to pitch the final two innings.

Monday’s game at home against Jacksboro again started well for the Lady Rabbits. After giving up no runs to the Lady Tigers in the first inning, Bowie scored three runs.

With two runners on base, Allen hit a ball to second base that induced an error that allowed one run to score.

Allen then successfully stole second base thanks to another error on the throw, which allowed two more runs to score and make it 3-0.

The next three innings saw Jacksboro score two runs each inning to take the lead. The Lady Tigers added one more in the fifth inning to lead 7-3. Bowie answered in the bottom of the fifth inning as Maddie Mandela grounded out to second base, but drove in a run to cut the lead to 7-4.

The defense then came through and prevented the Lady Tigers from scoring in the sixth inning for the first time since inning one. Unfortunately, Bowie’s offense could not make up the three run lead as the game moved to the seventh inning.

Jacksboro then exploded for its biggest offensive inning of the game, scoring five runs to build up its lead to 12-4. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbit offense could not get any base runners on and ended the game.

Mandela got the team’s only RBI in the game as the three runs in the first inning came on the base paths. Farris hit the only extra base hit of the game for Bowie with a triple.

The defense played better with only two fielding errors, but they still cost big. Of the 12 runs given up, eight were earned. Jacksboro did most of its damage by getting 14 hits in the game.

