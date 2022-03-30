Bowie track competes at City View

The Bowie track teams traveled to City View on Thursday to compete.

The Lady Rabbits finished fifth overall while the Jackrabbits finished seventh.

Bowie’s Samantha Clarke won the 3200 meter race with a time 13:20. She was the only Jackrabbit to win their event in this meet.

Other top finishers for the Bowie girl’s team included Ziba Robbins (fourth) and Taygon Jones (sixth) in the 200 meter dash, Anahi Perez in the 100 (fourth) and 300 meter hurdles (fifth), all three relay teams and Neely Price (third) in the high jump.

The Bowie boy’s top finisher was Case Curry getting second in the pole vault, jumping 9’6”.

Other Jackrabbits who finished in the top six in their event included Braden Rhyne (third) in the 100 meter hurdles, Tucker Jones (fourth) and Rhyne (fifth) in the 300 meter hurdles, Tyler Malone (third) and Sebastian Martinez (sixth) in the 800 meters, Ignacio Saucedo (sixth) in the 1600 meters, Nathan Rogers (third) in the 3200 meters, the 4×400 meter relay team (sixth), Jaxson Johnston (sixth) in the high jump and Coleton Price (fourth) in the shot put.

The next meet is scheduled for March 31 at Iowa Park.

To see the results for all varsity Bowie athletes pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.