Boy’s 1A all-district basketball selected

The boy’s basketball all-district teams for 22-1A is released.

Several area players were honored even with Midway and Slidell players getting top billing for finishing first and second in the standings.

Saint Jo’s Kile Thurman and Terrance Perry earned prestigious district superlative awards. Thurman was named the district’s offensive most valuable player award. Perry earned the defensive MVP award.

The first team all-district list was cluttered with players from Midway and Slidell. Area players included Brice Durham and Logan Brawner from Saint Jo as well as Tyler Winkler from Prairie Valley.

The second team saw more players from different schools.

Gold-Burg’s Kani Grace was named to the second team list. Jayson Gill and Kason Roper from Bellevue were both named to the second team.

Prairie Valley’s Konner Ritchie and Isaac Yeargin were both named to the second team. From Saint Jo, Collin Thomas was named to the second team.

To see the full list of players including honorable mention and academic all-district teams, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.