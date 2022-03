City Manager Bert Cunningham told the Bowie City Council Monday night he will bring a proposal next month for credit card user fees for those who use that method to pay their bill.

Cunningham and Finance Director Pamela Woods have been going over the credit card processing fees and found last year the city had fees totaling $92,950.07. Through the first four months, the fees are $42,138.

