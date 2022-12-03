Commissioners to consider HVAC bidding

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. March 14 for a regular agenda of business.

Commissioners will consider going out for bids to replace five air conditioning units on the roof of the county jail. Last month Sheriff Marshall Thomas asked to replace one that had gone out completely at a cost of $13,007, noting all five of the units are more than 15 years old.

Commissioners asked if the sheriff could hold out a bit longer on the replacement and maybe they could save a bit by doing all five at once. The court indicated it will use some of its federal COVID reimbursement funds to pay for updating the infrastructure.

The court will consider approving the 2022 Texas Association of Counties Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Service Contract.

The May 7 special election for two Texas Constitutional amendments will be reviewed along with a joint election agreement with the City of Nocona which has an election.

Other topics include: Approve bond for the tax assessor-collector; appointment to the Montague County Child Welfare Board; consider pay increase for county commissioner’s secretary; review five bids for struck-off properties at 11224 State Highway 59, Montague and approve the preliminary plat for lots one-five, Ponderosa Estates.