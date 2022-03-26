Commissioners to meet Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on March 28.

An executive session is set to discuss the selection process for filling the position of county sewer/septic inspector, duties of the position and evaluation of the inspector’s duties. The position came open after the death of longtime inspector Eddie Fenoglio during late 2021.

A proclamation naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month will be presented, along with updates to the personnel policy and the order calling the May 24 primary runoff election.

Commissioners will discuss an additional job description for Charles Lanier, grant manager.

Emergency storm damage disposal will be examined along with a one-time fuel stipend to fire departments to cover rising fuel costs.

Other topics will be a discussion on the installation of culverts; electing to utilize the standard allowance for determining lost revenue from the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and possible projects; and approve a replat in Silver Lakes Ranch.