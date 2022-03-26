County tornadoes marked as EF-1, three swept the area Monday

The Bowie area continues to clean up after Monday night’s tornadoes tackling the complex tax of insurance claims and determining what comes next.

Volunteers have been seen across the area helping out their neighbors by cutting down damaged trees and removing debris. The National Weather Service confirmed 10 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday including an EF-3 in Jacksboro and an EF-2 in Grayson County that killed one and injured 11.

For Montague County residents there were no deaths reported and less than half-a-dozen injuries that were non-life-threatening. Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said he went up in a Texas Department of Emergency Management helicopter Thursday as they surveyed the damage that he says was clearly “scattered from one end of the county to the other.” He again emphasized how fortunate the county was to experience no fatalities.

The NWS reported three EF-1 tornadoes blew across the county Monday afternoon.

