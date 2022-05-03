County voter turnout slowed by icy weather

Montague County voters had a 24.77% turnout for Tuesday’s party primaries with 3,534 of the county’s 14,268 registered voters going to the polls.

The county again went overwhelmingly Republican with 3,378 voting in that primary and 175 voting in the Democratic Primary. All of the county government positions on the ballot were on the Republican ticket, with only one contested race.

There will be numerous runoffs for state races on May 24.

