Debris collection site opens Wednesday

To assist storm victims with the disposal of debris, Montague County officials will set roll-off dumpsters at a location on the U.S. Highway 87 Service Road northbound between State Highway 59 and Farm-to-Market 174.

There is a set of double gates and a stack of gravel at the site. Starting Wednesday the site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. for free dumping of storm debris. Someone will be on-site to direct dumping.

Brush will be accepted. The exceptions will be no tires, batteries or paint. Appliances may be taken but will be placed in a separate location.

DONATION SITE OPENS IN BOWIE

The Bowie Community Center is open to accept donations of tornado victim supplies such as hygiene and cleaning products. No clothes, please.