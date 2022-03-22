April 4, 1947 – February 25, 2022

NOCONA – Donnie Ray Sullivan, 74, died on Feb. 25, 2022 in Nocona, TX surrounded by his family.

There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on March 26 at Abundant Life Church in Nocona.

Sullivan was one of 15 children born to Raymond and Nadine Terry Sullivan. He married Mickey Uselton on Sept. 23, 1971 in Texarkana, TX. They were married for 50 years. He served in the Texas Army National Guard as a gunner and a sharpshooter.

He was a member of the Nocona Masonic Lodge #753, Maskat Shrine, Scottish Rite and the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona. He worked at Texas Turbo Jet, The Nocona Boot Co. and also traveled up north as a pipe fitter. He worked as the public works director for the City of Nocona for 10 years before retiring in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tommy Sullivan and Rickey Sullivan; and sisters, Martha Miller, Dorothy Davis and Joan Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey Sullivan, Nocona; brothers, Ronnie Sullivan, Vivian, LA, Randy Sullivan, Vivian, LA, Keith Sullivan, Hosston, LA and Jeff Sullivan, Ravana, AK; sisters, Sherry Diviney, Ida, LA, Debbie Hobbs, Vivian, LA, Elaine Dial, Ida, LA, Cindy Harding of Ida, LA and Teresa Mitchell, Ravana, AK; his children, Jody Chambers, Nixa, MO, Jeff Chambers, Nocona and Stephanie Davis, Needville, TX; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to The Nocona City Park, City of Nocona or the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona.