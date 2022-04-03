July 9, 1948 – February 19, 2022

DUBLIN – Dr. Larry Burnett Evans, DDS beloved husband, father, “Papa,” brother, uncle, cousin, and son-in-law passed away on Feb. 19, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m., March 14 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Larry was born July 9, 1948, in Bowie, to Dr. Burnett “B.B” and Corinne Evans. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1970 and Baylor College of Dentistry in 1973. Following dental school, Larry served in the U.S. Navy (1974-1976) and in the U.S. Army (1976-1979).

Larry married Sherri (Ramsey) Evans on March 15, 1986, in Steamboat Springs, CO. Together they ran a successful dental practice in Breckenridge for almost 30 years. He enjoyed many scuba diving trips to Cozumel with Sherri, family ski trips to Colorado and beach getaways to Florida, South Padre Island and Alabama.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sherri, of the home in Dublin; his children, Brian Evans and wife, Amanda, Lewisville; Julie Eger and husband, Kyle, Fairview; Brant Evans and wife, Kathleen, Albany; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Isabella and Emmeline Evans; William and Jacob Eger; Melissa, Corinne, and O.A. Evans; his in-laws O.A “Bud” and Yvonne Ramsey; his siblings, Dr. Gary Evans, M.D., and wife, Valerie, Bowie; Dr. Robert D. “Bob” Evans, D.D.S., and wife, Brenda, Chico; Janet Stedman and husband, Steve, Keller; his aunt, Helen Knight, Waco, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burnett Beason Evans (July 19, 1917-May 18, 2000) and Corinne Evans (October 14, 1923-April 22, 2007) ; sister-in-law, Kathie Evans; and nephew, Austin Evans.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org).

