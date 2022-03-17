Forest Service says potential high for wildfire outbreak today

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, March 17 due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the I-35 corridor including Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio regions.

High winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel may result in wildfires highly resistant to control. Evacuations have been common under these conditions.

This significant fire protentional brings likelihood to a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak. This rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon is similar to Santa Ana winds and can impact parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

“Texas A&M Forest Service has been monitoring the fire environment and increased wildfire activity this week,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “The potential for significant, large wildfires has developed for Thursday, March 17. Wildfires that ignite under these forecast conditions are highly resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and pose a threat to public safety. We encourage residents to be cautious tomorrow, be prepared and listen to warnings from local officials.”

Texans are encouraged to make evacuation preparations in advance of the expected wildfire activity this weekend.

Prepare multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke.

Assemble a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes the following items:

Prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment.

Papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents.

Personal needs including food, water, clothing, money and a first aid kit.

Priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.

Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get yourself out of harm’s way.



Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.