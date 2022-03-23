Forestburg track competes at huge meet

The Forestburg track team competed at a huge meet on Saturday, the Graham Possum Kingdom Relays.

With 39 schools at the meet ranging from 1A to 5A, it was a classic big meet to get experience for the Longhorn athletes, many of whom are competing as underclassmen.

With so many schools present, there were two divisions. The big school division had schools in 3A, 4A and 5A. The small school division had 1A and 2A schools competing along with any JV athletes from the bigger schools.

Even with the divisions, all of the running events had prelims athletes had to do well enough in to advance to the finals. With the stiff competition, unfortunately no Forestburg runner was able to advance to the finals.

Braylee Briles and Justynne Roller finished in the teens in their races. Briles finished 17th in the 400 meters. Roller finished 17th and 18th running the 800 and 1600 meters.

The relay teams all competed against each other though. The boy’s 4×200 relay finished 11th overall and the 4×400 relay finished ninth.

The field events saw some Lady Horns continue to do well.

Madisen Deason eighth place finish in the high jump was the best finish of the day for any Forestburg athlete. Deasen also finished 15th in the long jump.

Other standout field event results included Briles placing 15th in the triple jump and Roller also finishing 15th in the discus.

The Longhorn team is next scheduled to compete at Olney on March 24.

To see full results for all Forestburg athletes from Saturday, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.