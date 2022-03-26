Fourth-grader brings knife, pistol in backpack for school

On Wednesday morning Bowie Intermediate School administration was notified of a possible weapon’s threat on the campus, and an investigation revealed a fourth grader had carried a knife and a pistol onto the bus to school inside his backpack.

Superintendent Blake Enlow posted a letter about the incident on the district’s Facebook page that morning. Enlow explained a youngster on the bus mentioned to the bus driver one of the students had a knife in a backpack. The driver in turn reported it to school officials.

