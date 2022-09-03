Gov. Abbott announces statewide Day of Prayer for Ukraine

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13, 2022 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine. Governor Abbott also announced that the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.

The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders earlier today. Father Mykola Dovzhuk of Pokrova Ukranian Catholic Church in Houston gave the invocation on the call.

“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”