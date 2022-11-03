April 2, 1925 – March 8, 2022

BOWIE – Harold Cy Jewell, 96, Bowie, TX, died March 8, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 14th, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 13 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Jewell was born April 2, 1925 in Granfield, OK to Frank Sr. and Ruby (Suitor) Jewell. He married his sweetheart, Juanita Cox on Aug. 20, 1948, in Denver City, TX, where he worked for Service Pipeline. He stayed with the same company for 46 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Juanita Jewell and daughter-in-law Beth Jewell.

He is survived by his daughter Patti Glass, Bowie; son Larry Jewell, Irving; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.