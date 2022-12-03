Herman Arami identified as house fire victim

Herman Arami

A lifetime resident of Montague and Korean War veteran died when his home burned early Monday.

Herman Lee Arami, 90, was confirmed as the victim of the fire reported Jack Lawson, chief deputy of the Montague County Sheriff’s office.

The fire occurred at 605 South Border Street in Montague at 12:38 a.m. Monday. Firefighters found the home fully-involved when they arrived. Lawson said they knew Arami lived there, and he was unaccounted for. A search after the fire was out discovered his body about 6 a.m. Monday.

Lawson said no preliminary cause of death was released yet by the Dallas County Medical Examiner, however, they suspect the resident died as a result of the fire.

The fire is being investigated by Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page. He said Thursday the brick and metal roof structure experienced extensive destruction making it difficult to determine a point of origin much less a specific cause, but it is under investigation.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said earlier in the week that space heaters were in use in the home, but it is unclear if those could have caused the fire.

Arami was a Nocona High School graduate and Korean War veteran, who was active in the local veteran’s service organizations. His service will be at 10 a.m. on March 18 at Saint William’s Catholic Church.

See his full obituary in the Wednesday Bowie News.