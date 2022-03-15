December 8, 1931 – March 7, 2022

MONTAGUE – Herman Lee Arami completed his time on earth March 7 2022, at the age of 90 years.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on March 18th, at Saint William’s Catholic Church in Montague.

Burial will follow at the Montague Catholic Cemetery.

Herman was born Dec. 8, 1931 at home, he lived his entire life as a resident of Montague on the Arami family farm. Herman was a life-time member of Saint Williams Catholic Church of Montague.

A 1949 graduate of Nocona High School, Herman belonged to a graduating class of young men and women so devoted to one another they continued to meet monthly for years following graduation. When America called, Herman joined the U.S. Army and served as a clerk in the Korean War 1950-1952. Upon his return to the farm, he worked for a short time at Nocona Boots and then at Sun Oil where he continued until his retirement.

Herman served as the post commander for the Bowie American Legion Chapter for 27 years and lifetime member in the VFW. He built the current farmhouse in the 1960s where he devoted his life to the care of his mother and the farm operation. Herman practiced the three Cs on the Arami farm raising chickens, cattle, and cotton. The family also grew and sold peaches, potatoes, eggs and cream. Herman in particular excelled in making homemade beer and wine and took great pride in perfecting a top-notch line of fighting roosters along with the help of his best friend Kenny.

The youngest child born to Angelina Vicari Arami and Amedeo (Mack) Arami, Herman’s parents were Italian immigrants who came to America through Ellis Island in the early 1900s. Herman’s sisters Velva Arami Sloan, (married to Gene Sloan, deceased) and Mother Superior Cabrini (Bertha Arami) all whom have preceded him in death.

Herman leaves behind three nephews, Steven Sloan and wife BJ, Hurst, Norbert Sloan and wife Donna, Arlington, Richard Sloan, Fort Worth, (wife Marla, deceased), and Jason Sloan, Arlington, (deceased). Also, a niece, Velinda Sloan, Arlington. More like a big brother than uncle, Herman delighted in teaching his young nephews and niece just how to fashion a fishing pole out of a sapling, target shoot beer cans and the best way to run a tractor over a bee hive–always in high gear.

A prolific family, Herman also leaves behind five great nephews, Shawn, Dustin, Dean, Winston and Wyatt Sloan and six great nieces, Marissa LaCour, Megan Spehar, Mandy Murphy, Chelsea Cutrer, Whitney Tilson and Kendra Waddell, as well as seven great-great nephews, 13 great-great nieces, a great-great-great nephew and a great-great-great niece.

