MONTAGUE COUNTY – Sight distance from blowing dust will affect travelers on U.S. 82 in Montague County next week. Starting March 7, the contractor on the U.S. 82 Expansion project from Nocona to Ringgold will be mixing dry cement into the subgrade. This will create the potential for limited visibility. This process will change conditions quickly. Motorists are advised to be cautious. Various lane closures and increased construction vehicle traffic will also occur next week.