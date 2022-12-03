Jackrabbit run-rule Nocona 12-0

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team opened up district play on Tuesday at home with a big win against rival Nocona.

The Jackrabbits won 12-0 after four and half innings due to run-rule against the Indians.

Bowie is hoping for a shot at the district title this season after finishing second last year and having everyone and more back for this season. Nocona is trying to change its trend of the past several years and try to get into the playoffs.

Colton Richey got the start on the mound for the Jackrabbits and had a one-two-three inning to start the game.

Ty Presley got the start for the Indians, coming off an impressive 18 strikeout performance the previous week against Tioga. On Tuesday night, Bowie struck in the first inning.

Carson Sanders got on base with a one out single. Following a strikeout and a stolen second base, Jake Fallis followed with a double to score Sanders. Kawlyer Swearingin drew a walk.

A wild pitch allowed both base runners to get into scoring position. Zach Gilmore hit a pop up to the shortstop that looked like it might be out three, but an error allowed both runners to score to make it 3-0.

Gilmore would reach second on the play, but would be later caught trying to steal third base for out three by catcher Anthony Torres.

Wesley Murphey led off for Nocona in the second inning with a single. Following a strikeout, Matthew Page hit a single to right field. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance into scoring position.

The next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice at home for out two. Catcher Devin Melton would then catch a runner trying to steal second for out three.

The Indians had a one-two-three inning on defense, with three routine fielding plays that moved the game into the third inning.

Bowie responded with a one-two-three inning of its own on defense, with Richey striking out one. The Jackrabbits then added to their lead with their bats.

Sanders got on base thanks to an error when laying down a bunt. It allowed him to reach third base. A passed ball later allowed him to score. Fallis was also allowed to get on base thanks to an infielding error on a groundball. Swearingin then hit a two-run home run to make the score 6-0. Presley struck out the next batter to end the third inning.

The Indians had their best chance to get back into the game. Kooper Hansard got on base thanks to an error in the outfield with one out. Murphey followed by drawing a walk.

Following a fielder’s choice out at third base, Page was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Richey got out of the jam by striking out the next batter for out three.

He led off for Bowie with a single to left field. Tucker Jones came in to run for him. After successfully stealing second base, an error on the throw allowed Jones to come in and score.

In the same inning with two outs, Kynan DeMoss started a rally with a single. Sanders and Melton were both walked to load the bases up and Fallis came through with a two RBI single to center field. Swearingin followed with a two RBI double.

Troy Kesey drew a walk and during the next at-bat a wild pitch allowed Swearingin to score and Kesey to reach third base.

Nocona got the third out on a catch at second base, but Bowie was up 12-0 heading into the fifth inning.

The Indians would need to score at least three runs to avoid getting run ruled. Luke Fuller hit a line drive single to centerfield with one out to try and get something going.

There would be no come back for Nocona this night. Richey struck out the other three Indian batters to end the game. Bowie won 12-0.

