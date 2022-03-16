Jackrabbits go 4-0 at Walker Stallcup tournament

The Bowie Jackrabbits went 4-0 at the hosted Walker Stallcup tournament last week.

The Jackrabbits got wins against Burkburnett, Pampa, S&S Consolidated and Krum.

Both of Bowie’s games on Thursday were low-scoring affairs. The Jackrabbits won 3-1 against Burkburnett to start off the day.

Troy Kesey drove in two runs while Kawlyer Swearingin drove in the other one. On the mound Swearingin struck out 12 through five innings while giving up one run. Carson Sanders pitched the last inning to get the save.

The game against Pampa was even lower scoring. The Jackrabbits scrapped together runs in the first and third inning to win 2-0.

Swearingin and Sanders both drove in runs. On the mound, Sanders pitched a complete game shutout while striking out six batters.

Saturday’s first game against S&S Consolidated saw Bowie have its best offensive game by taking advantage of seven fielding errors.

The Jackrabbits scored three runs in the first two innings. Consolidated cut the lead to one run 3-2 in the third inning. Bowie then reeled off 10 runs to build a 13-2 lead. Consolidated could not answer in the fourth inning and the game ended early.

Cade Thompson led the team with three RBIs and a triple. Zach Gilmore, Swearingin and Sanders each drove in two runs as well to round out the bats.

Thompson also pitched all four innings, striking out seven batters and giving up four hits. Neither of the two runs given up were earned.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.