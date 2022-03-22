February 11, 1941 – March 19, 2022

MONTAGUE – James F. Morris, 81, of Montague, TX died on March 19, 2022.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on March 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on March 23 at Valley View Cemetery in Valley View with Chaplin Phillip Weitner officiating.

Morris was born Feb. 11, 1941 in Denton to James F. Sr. and Bertie Lee Morris. He married Judith Garza on Aug. 25, 1962 in Denton. They were married for 59 years.

He was a long-haul truck driver and was involved with the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, James F. Morris III.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Morris, Montague; daughter, Susan Jobe, Bolivar; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.