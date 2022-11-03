July 24, 1978 –February 28, 2022

SUNSET – Jammy Lee Jones, 43, of Sunset, TX passed away on Feb. 28, 2022, in Alvarado, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on March 20, 2022, at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague, TX.

Jammy was born in Montague County to Mary and Billy Jones on July 24, 1978. He worked several years in the oil field and drilling water wells with his Uncle Marvin Dale. He found his greatest joy when spending time with his family and always wanted to make sure you knew he loved you. He would always be there to help you with anything you needed and would be the one to protect you no matter what.

He loved his family immensely. One of his favorite things to do was play jokes, pranks, laugh, and have a good time. He never let a day pass when he didn’t call or visit the ones he loved. He will be greatly missed by anyone who ever crossed his path and there will always be a piece of life missing with him gone.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Billy Jones; brothers, Troy Jones and Billy Lynn Jones; and sister, Billie Renae Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Jones, Sunset; stepdad, Gary Sirmons, Sunset; sister, Michele Smith and husband Chris, Sunset; brothers, Marvin Jones and wife Beth, Bowie, and Jeff Jones and wife Judy, Wichita Falls; stepdaughter, Nikole Robertson, Garland; stepson, Kevin Robertson, Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association or favorite charity of your choice.

