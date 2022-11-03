July 5, 1980 – March 8, 2022

BOWIE – Jeff Livsey, 41, Bowie, died March 8, 2022 at a Wichita Falls, TX hospice following a brief illness.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on March 12 at Lighthouse Assembly in Bowie with his pastor and close friend Justin Harris officiating.

A private burial take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Family received friends on from 6-8 p.m. on March 11 at Lighthouse Assembly.

Jeff was born July 5, 1980 to Joe and Janelle Livsey. Jeff was married to his wife, Kim for 18 years. They have two children: Anna ,16, and Judah, 13.

He was a devoted husband and father who invested time and energy into his family reflecting the love of Christ.

Jeff was blessed with an incredible musical ability that he used to serve the Lord and reach the lost for more than 20 years, the last 10 as the worship pastor for Lighthouse Assembly in Bowie. He and his team wrote many songs ministering both to the local body and people across the world. Jeff traveled the country with Living Word and founded the worship band Secretplace in his 20s.

Jeff’s passion for ministry was not limited to the stage. He truly lived out his calling to reach people for Christ through music, service, mentorship and intentional friendship.

He was preceded in death by his mother Janelle in 2015.

The youngest of 10 siblings, Jeff has family all across Texas including Tammie and Burt Beckham, Joey and Sherrie Livsey, Josie Livsey, Travis Paul Livsey, Wyndie Livsey, Shelly Livsey, Laura and Alan Sanders, Tammy and Brad Michaud and Amanda Michelle. He is also survived by his in-laws Mark and Karla Fry, Texarkana, TX and Kim’s siblings Matt and Amber Fry and Kaydee and Alex Devine. As well as, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Those wishing to send flowers should send roses for a special project his daughter, Anna, has planned for her wedding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in support of the family can be made to Lighthouse Assembly of God. 2998 TX-59, Bowie, TX. 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N.

Bowie, Texas

(940)-872-9993