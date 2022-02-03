Lady Rabbits hold on to win against Muenster

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won at home on Monday night against Muenster.

The Lady Rabbits held off a late charge from the Lady Hornets to win 5-3.

Bowie was coming into the game after six days from its previous due to last week’s bad weather. It did not prevent the Lady Rabbits from starting the game off well.

Pitcher Kaylie Kinney and the defense had a three-up-three down inning in the first. Traycee Stewart led off with a single and Kenzie short followed it up with a triple to score the game’s first run. Following a strike out Sadie Britt grounded out to first base, but it allowed Short to score to put Bowie up 2-0 after the first inning.

An infield error with two outs that one runner to get on base for Muenster in the second inning. Two passed balls allowed her to get to third base and threaten to score, but Kinney induced a ground out to second base for the third out.

The Lady Rabbits scored once more in the second inning. Maddie Mandela hit a one out single and was followed by drawn walks from Addie Farris and Kinney to load up the bases. Following a strike out for out two, Short then drew a walk to score a runner to make it 3-0. Unfortunately, the next batter popped it out to the pitcher for out three.

The third inning was another three-up-three down inning for the Lady Rabbit defense, with Kinney striking out two of the batters.

Fielding errors from Muenster allowed first for leadoff hitter Brit to reach third base and then Hannah Love to bunt her in while reaching second base. The following three batters all got out which stranded Love at third base, but the Bowie led 4-0.

The fourth inning started with the Lady Hornets getting their first two batters on base with a single and a walk. Kinney and the defense rallied to strand both runners and keep the shut out going.

It was the first string of at-bats for the Lady Rabbits that they did not score. Short’s two out single did not spark a rally as the game moved to the fifth inning.

Bowie had another infield error that allowed a runner to get on with two outs. Thankfully, it did not lead to any other things as the next batter flew out.

The Lady Rabbits scored again with Love hitting an inside the park home run to make the score 5-0. The other Bowie batters struck out in the inning.

Muenster got on the board in the sixth inning. A one out triple followed by a ground out scored one run to cut the lead to 5-1.

Bowie’s offense was stalled with an inning ending double play following Kinney hitting a single.

The Lady Hornets were down to their last out when they made their last gasp in the seventh inning. An infield error allowed one runner to get on base. A single followed, but a defensive indifference call allowed the runner to go to second base putting two runners in scoring position.

A double to left field allowed both runners to score and cut the lead to 5-3. Thankfully for Bowie, the next batter grounded out for the third and final out.

