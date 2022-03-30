Masons preparing spaghetti dinner

The Bowie Masonic Lodge #578 fundraiser will be a spaghetti and meatball dinner on April 22.

The meal will be served from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Silver Strings Entertainment Center at 500 N. Smythe. Take-out meals will be available. Cost is $20 which includes door prize drawing and local live entertainment. Children under age 10 eat free.

The Bowie Chapter #16 Order of the Eastern Star will be helping prepare the wonderful meal that includes salad, dessert and a drink.

Door prizes include: Two $500 Walmart gift cards; one Glock 19 Gen5 9mm and one Henry Golden Boy .22 long rifle. You do not have to be present to win.

There also will be a cake and pie auction.

To get your tickets for the fundraising dinner call one of the following lodge members: Thomas Hopson, 940-841-2409; Dink Davis 940-389-1882; Richard Self, 940-841-9508; Wade Bullock, 940-872-0373; Darrel Bell, 940-366-4685 and Ronnie Hopson, 940-841-0115.