Montague County SO presents annual awards

The Montague County Sheriff’s staff and their families gathered March 22 for the annual awards dinner honoring the services of all the officers and staff during the past year.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas presented numerous awards for years of service, safe driver, chief’s award and sheriff citations and commendations.

In the year’s top awards, Deputy Daniel Carter was honored as Deputy of the Year.

The Communications Officer of the Year was presented to Corporal Jalyn Brandle, while the Detention Officer of the year went to Kerri Heaton.

