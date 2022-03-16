Mountain Man Rendezvous recreates unique era in American west in visit to the county 03/16/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0 The Southwestern Regional Rendezvous set up camp outside Nocona this week for its spring gathering. (Photo by Barbara Green) Rendezvous participants demonstrated all sorts of western skills such as blacksmithing. (Photo by Barbara Green) Camp participants strive to create the Mountain Man era from 1800 to 1840 from dress and campsite to music, food and skills. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photo by Barbara Green)
